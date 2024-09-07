Iran’s president to participate in BRICS summit

Iran’s president to participate in BRICS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

As part of the summit, Pezeshkian will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has announced, News.Az reports citing TASS. "I believe he will participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. We are currently preparing for this visit so that it will be useful and successful for our bilateral relations," the ambassador said."As far as bilateral relations are concerned, a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planned, as well as bilateral meetings with other leaders and with the Iranian community, and a speech at the summit," he added.Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024, and it will continue until the end of the year with more than 200 events on a wide range of topics. The main event of the presidency will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. Iran joined the BRICS on January 1, 2024.

News.Az