Iran’s Quds Force chief Qaani appears after assassination reports

General Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, made a rare public appearance in Tehran today, June 24, 2025.

Video footage circulating across social media platforms captured the general mingling with crowds at a pro-regime demonstration, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

His appearance refuted earlier, widespread reports that Qaani had been killed in recent “Israeli” strikes targeting Iranian military leaders and infrastructure.

Reports of Qaani's death emerged early in the recent conflict, with the New York Times stating, without citing specific sources, that he was among several Iranian military leaders purportedly killed in “Israeli” strikes.

These claims surfaced during “Israel's” attack on Iran on June 13, 2025.

The “Israeli” military did not confirm targeting or killing Qaani.

This is not the first occasion Qaani has been falsely reported dead. In October, widespread rumors suggested his demise in an “Israeli” strike on Beirut that resulted in the death of senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine.

Esmail Qaani holds the critical position of commander of the IRGC Quds Force, an elite special operations unit primarily tasked with Iran's extraterritorial military and intelligence operations.

He assumed leadership of the Quds Force in January 2020, following the assassination of his charismatic predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

His operational history also extends to Afghanistan and Pakistan, where he was involved in combating drug smuggling and supporting Afghanistan's Northern Alliance.

Unlike Soleimani, who was renowned for his charismatic public persona and fluency in Arabic, Qaani has generally maintained a lower public profile.

His tenure has reportedly coincided with significant setbacks for Iranian proxies, which have faced increased pressure from “Israeli” airstrikes and intelligence operations. He has also reportedly faced scrutiny over suspected security breaches and alleged negligence within his office.

News.Az