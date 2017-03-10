Iran’s Rouhani to run for another presidential term

Iran’s next presidential election is scheduled for May 2017.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani will run for a second presidential term in the upcoming election, Vice President Akbar Torkan said during an interview with state-run IRIB TV on March 10, azvision reports.

Iran’s next presidential election is scheduled for May 2017, Trend recalls.

Presidential term in Iran is four years and under the law the Iranian president can’t run for a third consecutive term.

