Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s Zarif arrives in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Iran’s Zarif arrives in Baku

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Baku to attend the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku under the theme of “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” on April 5-6.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to have 800 attendees.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      