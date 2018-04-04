Iran’s Zarif arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Baku to attend the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku under the theme of “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” on April 5-6.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to have 800 attendees.

