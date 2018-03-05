Iran’s Zarif calls on EU to play constructive role on nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the EU is capable of playing a constructive role in order to protect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) aka nuclear deal.

“Protecting this diplomatic achievement must be equally important for all of us and verbal support is not enough,” Zarif told his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian at a meeting in Tehran, according to Trend.

Zarif further accused the US of failing to fulfill its commitments under the agreement.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Iran as part of a European drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump is threatening to scuttle and the Islamic Republic has said it may be forced to abandon.

France has also echoed concerns raised by US President Donald Trump on Iran’s regional influence and missile power.

On May 12, Donald Trump is expected to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions under a US law.

