Iraq is pursuing diplomatic efforts toward the West - reports

Iraq is pursuing high-level diplomatic efforts with Western nations and an unnamed Arab country, believed to have ties to Israel, an Iraqi Foreign Ministry official told the London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

These actions are reportedly being taken to prevent Israel from striking inside Iraq.Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein’s diplomatic maneuvers coincide with efforts to transfer and evacuate buildings belonging to armed Iraqi militant factions in anticipation of an Israeli attack. These buildings are based in several parts of Iraq and include weapons depots and sleeping quarters.The official told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the United States, Britain, and France all oppose any Israeli attacks against Iraq and, at the same time, are also working to stop Iraqi aggression against Israel.According to the Iraqi official, although Iraq has pointed out that the drone attacks against Israel are coming from Syria, the West considers this point irrelevant given that the attacks are coming from Iranian-backed Iraqi factions, and their headquarters are inside Iraq.

