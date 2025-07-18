Iraq says foreign-manufactured drones hit radars at military bases last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq announced on Friday that foreign-made drones had targeted radar systems at military bases last month, though it did not disclose the identity of those responsible for the attacks.

Sabah al Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said in a statement, "Investigations have identified the origin of the drones used in the attacks, which were found to carry warheads of varying weights and manufactured outside Iraq," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He added, "It has been proven that these drones were launched from specific locations within Iraqi territories."

He indicated that the authorities have identified "the parties involved in carrying out and coordinating these hostile operations," without naming them.

He explained that "all the suicide drones used in the targeting are of the same type, which clearly indicates that the perpetrators are the same party."

He also affirmed that the authorities will take "legal action against all those involved and refer them to the Iraqi judiciary," emphasizing that "no party, internal or external, will be allowed to undermine Iraq's security and stability."

On June 24, Baghdad authorities opened an investigation into nighttime drone attacks on military sites and bases, some of which damaged radar systems, such as the Taji camp north of the capital and the Imam Ali Air Base in Nasiriyah.

News.Az