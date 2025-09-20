Iraq takes custody of 47 French IS-linked suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service said on Friday that 47 French nationals wanted for prosecution due to their links with the Islamic State (IS) extremist group had been transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq.

The agency said in a statement that some of the suspects were involved in terrorist crimes inside Iraq from 2014 to 2017, when IS controlled several Iraqi provinces, while others engaged in activities outside Iraq that threatened Iraqi national security, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The transfer was carried out based on judicial arrest warrants, and the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with Iraqi law, the statement said. It added that the agency is still pursuing IS members who have committed crimes against the Iraqi people, regardless of their affiliations or location.

In 2014, the IS launched a major offensive and seized large areas of Iraq. By December 2017, Iraq declared victory over the group after retaking the territories it had held.

News.Az