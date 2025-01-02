Iraq to achieve zero gas flaring by 2028: PM
Photo: Xinhua
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said on Thursday that Iraq has set a goal to achieve zero gas flaring by 2028, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
His remarks came during the inauguration and launch of several oil sector projects in Salahudin province, north of the capital Baghdad, according to a statement by his media office.
"A country producing over 4 million barrels of oil daily cannot continue importing petroleum products and gas," al-Sudani said, stressing that significant progress has been made in addressing issues such as gas flaring through contracts and agreements, the statement said.
Iraq has about 132 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, but it flares much of its gas wealth and relies on Iranian gas imports to feed its power plants.
