Iraqi forces launch operation to seize last Islamic State enclave in Mosul

Iraqi armed forces launched an operation on Saturday to capture the last Islamic State-held enclave in Mosul, according to a military statement.

The Iraqi air force dropped leaflets on Friday urging residents in the enclave to flee, raising fears among humanitarian groups for the safety of desperate civilians there, according to Reuters.

The enclave covers mainly the Old City center and three adjacent districts alongside the western bank of the Tigris river.

