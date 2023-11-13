Iraqi president hails growing relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has received Azerbaijan's Ambassador to his country Nasir Mammadov, News.Az reports.

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid recalled his visit to Azerbaijan and the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku on March 1, 2023.

The president hailed the growing relations between Iraq and Azerbaijan, stressing the necessity of expanding cooperation between the two friendly states in various fields and within international organizations.

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid also emphasized the great potential for more effective cooperation in political, economic-commercial, energy, culture, tourism and education fields, stressing the importance of officials’ mutual visits.

In turn, Nasir Mammadov said that the expansion of beneficial cooperation relations meets the interest of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iraq.

