Iraqi protesters break into Russian Lukoil-managed facility, take employees hostage – reports

Iraqi protesters break into Russian Lukoil-managed facility, take employees hostage – reports

The protests that turned into riots in Iraq’s Basra have spilled out into the nearby oilfield, in which Russian oil giant Lukoil is a major stakeholder. Protest

The crowd has forced its way into a water treatment facility linked to the West Qurna 2 oilfield managed by Lukoil, a source within the Russian energy company and a local police source told Reuters. The protesters are holding two local employees hostage, according to the report.

This comes as the Iraqi government has reportedly imposed a state of emergency in the Basra province in connection with the riots.

News.Az


