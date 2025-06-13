IRGC announces launch of response to Israeli strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday evening, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the start of its retaliation against Israeli aggression, launching hundreds of missiles at the occupied territories in an operation named “True Promise 3.”

The IRGC said in a statement that it launched hundreds of various ballistic missiles at the occupied territories in response to the attack launched by the Israeli entity at dawn today against multiple sites inside Iranian territory, confirming that it targeted dozens of targets, military centers, and air bases of the entity in the occupied territories, News.Az reports ciring foreign media.

In a related context, Israeli media outlets, citing officials, reported that the Iranian attack injured at least seven people and caused unprecedented destruction in the Greater Tel Aviv area.

Iran had previously vowed a strong and decisive response to the aggression launched by the Israeli entity today against its territory, which resulted in the deaths of military leaders and civilians.

