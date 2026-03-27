Second drone attack hits Saudi capital Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry says its air defences have intercepted and destroyed two additional drones targeting the Riyadh area, marking the second such incident near the capital within the space of an hour.

In a brief statement, officials confirmed the drones were shot down before reaching their intended targets. No casualties or damage have been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Saudi authorities said another wave of drones was intercepted, with two destroyed and four others either falling into the Arabian Gulf or landing in uninhabited areas.

The ministry did not immediately provide details on the origin of the drones or who was responsible for the attacks.

News.Az