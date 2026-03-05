Yandex metrika counter

US will ‘deeply regret’ sinking of Iranian corvette, FM says

US will ‘deeply regret’ sinking of Iranian corvette, FM says
Photo: Tasnim news agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the United States will deeply regret sinking the Iranian corvette Dena in international waters.

“The United States has caused another tragedy, this time at sea, 2,000 miles off Iran’s coast,” he wrote on his official account on X, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Araghchi said that the Dena, a guest of the Indian Navy and carrying nearly 130 crew members, was targeted in international waters without warning.

“You will see: the United States will deeply regret this precedent it has created,” he added.


By Emil Kaziyev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

