Is Fortnite down? When will servers be back online?

Is Fortnite down? When will servers be back online?

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Fortnite went offline early Thursday morning as part of a scheduled update, temporarily preventing players from accessing Battle Royale modes.

According to official updates shared via X by Fortnite Status, downtime for version 40.40 began at 4 a.m. ET (8 a.m. UTC), with matchmaking disabled shortly before the servers were taken offline, News.Az reports, citing North Jersey.

The update is expected to introduce new map landmarks, additional hero weapons, and gameplay changes including the removal of lethal fall damage, according to early patch details.

Despite the disruption, downtime is not expected to last long. Historically, Fortnite updates typically take around one to two hours, meaning the game should return online later in the morning once maintenance is complete.

Epic Games has not indicated any extended outage, and players can monitor real-time server status through the company’s official status page.

The update comes during ongoing content in Chapter 7, Season 2, which began in March and is scheduled to run through June 6, continuing a steady rollout of seasonal changes and live-service events.

News.Az