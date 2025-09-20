Is Layer Brett taking over the meme coin market after Bonk holders Pile In; Shiba Inu price setto tumble

The meme coin landscape is changing in 2025. Investors from Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) are flocking to Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2-based currency.

Layer Brett is poised to dominate the meme coin market with its low presale price of $0.0058, strong staking payouts, and scalability. Shiba Inu's price is falling, thus Bonk holders are looking to Layer Brett for gains.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Faces a Downward Spiral

As 2025 goes on, the Shiba Inu price is under a lot of downward pressure. SHIB, which was once a popular meme coin, has had a significant drop in value, shedding more than 85% of its peak value and dropping out of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The failure of critical support levels by the Shiba Inu price might result in a 40% decline by January 2026, according to analysts.

Factors include growing rivalry from new meme coins like Layer Brett and waning investor interest are blamed for this pessimistic prognosis. Therefore, unless significant changes take place in its ecology, the Shiba Inu price is expected to continue to decline.

Bonk (BONK) Holders Seek New Opportunities with Layer Brett

Shiba Inu's price struggles and Bonk’s gradual increase have led investors to explore other options, and Layer Brett is stepping up as the solution. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it promises quick transactions and drastically reduced gas fees, unlike Ethereum’s mainnet, where costs can soar to $20 during peak periods.

The presale has already raised over $3.7 million, indicating high interest. Bonk holders are migrating, viewing Layer Brett as a meme coin with real technological potential. The project also offers staking rewards exceeding 690% APY, a stark contrast to the less than 30% offered by most tokens.

Experts predict that Layer 2 adoption could reach trillions in annual volume by 2027. If Layer Brett captures even a fraction of this, early investors may experience significant returns.

Is Bonk (BONK) Primed for Growth?

The Solana-based meme coin BONK is undergoing a significant reversal, driven by a rise in community involvement and tactical advancements. The BONK price just recovered from the Golden Pocket Fibonacci level, a crucial support zone that suggests a possible bullish trend. This technical recovery is complemented by a growing community presence, with BONK's holder count approaching 1 million.

In response, the team plans to burn 1 trillion tokens, aiming to reduce supply and potentially increase value. Institutional interest is also growing; Safety Shot, a company listed on the Nasdaq, invested $25 million in BONK to acquire a 10% revenue stake in Bonk.fun, which may increase demand. All of these elements point to BONK being ready for a big upswing, propelled by both technological indicators and neighborhood-based projects.

Conclusion

At $0.0058 per token, Layer Brett is now operational. With a maximum supply of 10 billion, 25% set aside for community prizes, and 15% for partnerships, the project offers transparent tokenomics.

Experts highlight its blend of genuine Layer 2 functionality and meme culture. In contrast to Shiba Inu's fall or the gradual increase in the Bonk price, Layer Brett has both infrastructure and excitement.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

