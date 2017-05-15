Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani ends 4th day with 18 medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani national team has won 18 medals - 9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze on the 4th day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Baku, APA reports quoting Apasport.

Ten medals were gained on gymnastics, and the rest on judo, shooting and swimming.

As of today Azerbaijani national gained 68 medals including 33 gold, 23 silver and 12 bronze.

Turkish national team is leading for the number of gold medals on the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azerbaijani national team is running up.

News.Az

News.Az