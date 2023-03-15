+ ↺ − 16 px

There is Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims in Europe, Ismat Jahan, ambassador and permanent observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the European Union, said at the international conference on "Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges", News.az reports.

According to him, there is pressure against Muslim women in Europe, and it should be fought against: "What divides us can unite us. Practical work should be done for this. OIC is concerned about the rise of Islamophobia. In Europe, they think that Muslims are terrorists and unwanted migrants. But this is not so. Most Muslims contribute a lot to their country, and the fight against Islamophobia should be carried out according to a concrete action plan."

News.Az