Israel and Hungary discuss cooperation in arms production

Israel is interested in cooperation with Hungary in the field of arms production; this topic was discussed by the heads of government of the two countries.

The Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, made this statement following his visit to Budapest, where he met with his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, News.Az informs via TASS.

"We discussed cooperation in arms production. We need them in order to continue and achieve complete victory in the war on seven fronts," Netanyahu said, according to his office.

He called his completed visit to Hungary "very important" overall, noted the friendly nature of relations between the two countries and once again supported Budapest's decision to stop cooperating with the International Criminal Court. "Hungary is a great friend of Israel: it defends us in the European Union, in the UN and, no less important, in the corrupt International Criminal Court in The Hague, which is directed against all of us - against the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, the commanders and the State of Israel. It is trying to deprive us of the right to self-defense," the prime minister said.

"Hungary became the first country to withdraw from the International Criminal Court during this visit. This is a sign for the future. This is a very serious support for the State of Israel," he added.

