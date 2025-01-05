Israel awaits Hamas’ approval to finalize hostage agreement
Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu
Hamas' agreement to Israel’s terms is the only step remaining to finalize a deal for freeing hostages in Gaza, as the main details of the agreement have already been settled, according to Israel’s Channel 12, News.Az citing the TASS.
According to it, one of the main obstacles to concluding the deal is Hamas’ refusal to name the hostages to be released during the first stage. At talks, resumed with Qatar’s mediation, a delegation from Hamas said that the movement needed a week to locate all the hostages, the sources said.
They also confirmed the reports that Israel is trying to increase the number of hostages released during the first stage of the deal.
Earlier, the Jerusalem Post claimed that significant progress had been achieved during the talks between Israel and Hamas. Two Israeli officials confirmed to the newspaper that the deal might be reached within a month.
