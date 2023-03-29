Israel, Azerbaijan share threat from Iran - FM Cohen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Azerbaijan share the threat from Iran, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan and Israel share the threat from Iran. Iran threatens our region and creates instability in the Middle East by supporting and financing terrorism,” Cohen said.

“We must act together against Iran. We must not allow Iran to expand its nuclear potential,” the Israeli minister added.

