Israel calls COP29 ‘good opportunity’ to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

Israel's Deputy Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yoav Bystritsky has called the upcoming COP29 in Baku ‘a good opportunity’ to expand cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“COP29 is a great opportunity to expand the cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan on the issues of climate change,” the diplomat said on X.“Yesterday, we joined an on line experts meeting from both countries to discuss the similar challenges of desertification and possible solutions,” Bystritsky noted.The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku this November.The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.Azerbaijan is committed to developing its renewable energy potential, which is an important part of the country’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. The country intends to increase renewable power capacity to 30% by 2030 and diversify its existing energy system to become a leader in green energy. Azerbaijan is committed to leading by example and will update its national targets in its next 1.5-aligned Nationally Determined Contribution.

News.Az