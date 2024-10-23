Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah's presumed next leader Safieddine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has confirmed the killing of the presumed next leader of Hezbollah, Hisham Safieddine, in an airstrike on southern Beirut earlier in October.

"The IDF [ Israel Defense Forces ]can now confirm that Hisham Safieddine, Head of Hezbollah Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, Commander of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated by the IDF, along with additional Hezbollah commanders," the IDF said in a statment, News.Az reports."The terrorists were eliminated in a strike carries out approximately three weeks ago in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut," noted the statement."The IDF will continue to operate against senior Hezbollah commanders and anyone who poses a threat to Israeli civilians," it stressed.Israel delivered a pinpoint airstrike on Hezbollah intelligence headquarters on October 3. According to the Ynet news portal, as many as 73 tons of munitions were dropped on the targets. Contact with Safieddine was lost after this raid. However there has been no evidence of his death until now.

News.Az