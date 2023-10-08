Israel continues to strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Army hit 10 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including the intelligence headquarters and two banks associated with the radical movement, the press service of the Israeli Army said, News.az reports.

"Some time ago, the Israeli Army struck 10 targets of the Hamas terrorist organization. The targets were located in multi-story buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The targets included an intelligence headquarters belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization and a military compound used by the Hamas air force. In parallel, the Israeli Army struck two banks belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in order to raise funds for terrorism," the press service said.

A combined attack was launched against Israel yesterday morning. From the beginning, a massive bombardment of rockets began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water, and air.

Note that Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war following the massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a massive gathering of reservists.

News.Az