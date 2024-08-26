Yandex metrika counter

Israel denies Hezbollah claims of damaging military facilities

Israel denies Hezbollah claims of damaging military facilities


Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that no Israeli military or defense facilities were damaged in Hezbollah’s recent attack.

"Hezbollah’s statements that it hit military targets in Israel are an absolute lie. No damaged has been incurred to any of Israel’s military or defense facilities," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Israel will continue thwarting any Hezbollah’s attempts to threaten our citizens and the military," he added.

