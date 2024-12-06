Israel deploys hundreds of troops near Syrian border
@Xinhua
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reinforced its presence in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Friday as rebel forces in Syria advanced toward the south, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Over the past day, hundreds of troops have been redirected from several training units to Division 210, which oversees the border with Syria, a military official said during a press briefing.
The redeployment underscores Israel's concerns over the escalation of the Syrian conflict, which could lead to potential border incursions.
Separately, the IDF announced that it would launch a military exercise later on Friday in the southern Golan Heights and the northern Jordan Valley. The drill is aimed at "enhancing readiness and preparedness," the military said in a statement.
The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected to convene on Saturday evening and again on Sunday to discuss developments in Syria, a government official confirmed to Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported Friday morning that forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had withdrawn from the city of Inkhil, located about 20 kilometers from the Israeli border.
