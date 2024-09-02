Israel 'disappointed' by UK's decision to block certain arms exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli officials expressed disappointment on Monday over the British government's decision to suspend certain arms exports to Israel.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Tel Aviv is "disappointed by a series of decisions" by the UK including the decision regarding the arms exports, according to the Times of Israel news website.He alleged that such decision send "a very problematic messages" to Hamas and Iran.Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he is "deeply disheartened" by the decision, arguing that it comes at a time "when we fight a war on 7 different fronts.""I stand by our troops and security agencies working with immense courage, professionalism and moral values. We remain committed to defending the State of Israel and her people," Gallant added.The UK has suspended 30 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced earlier in the day.During a speech in parliament, Lammy said the decision came following a review of export licenses for UK arms which found there was a "clear risk" that they would be used in a way that could breach international law.Around 30 of 350 licenses will be suspended, he said, adding: "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo."The 30 licenses include components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and items which facilitate ground targeting.Unlike the US, the UK does not directly supply Israel with arms but it does grant export licenses for British companies to sell arms to Israel.Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.​​​​​​​

