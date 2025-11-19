Israel escalates Gaza ceasefire, killing at least 25 Palestinians in new strikes

Gaza Civil Defence said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks targeted areas where its forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



The Israeli army also confirmed striking al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Israel carried out three separate attacks on Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian territory and the southern Khan Younis, according to the civil defence agency.

At least 12 people were killed in the Gaza City area, while a further 10 were killed in strikes on Khan Younis.

All three attacks were far beyond an agreed-upon imaginary "yellow line" separating the areas still under Israeli occupation and the areas from which Israeli forces have withdrawn, according to medics, witnesses and Palestinian media.

One of the attacks was on a building belonging to Muslim religious authorities in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, and the Khan Younis attack was on a UN-run club, both of which house displaced Palestinian families.