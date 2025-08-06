Israel evacuates embassy staff in Greece amid anti-war protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has evacuated its diplomatic staff from its embassy in Athens, Greece, amid growing anti-war protests over the country’s military campaign in Gaza, according to reports in Israeli media.

The move, reported by Israel Hayom on Tuesday, comes ahead of a planned “March to Gaza” by Greek leftist activists scheduled for August 10. While the Israeli and Greek governments have not released official statements, sources suggest the evacuation was a precautionary measure due to mounting tensions and public unrest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A statement from the organizing movement behind the upcoming demonstration accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza and condemned Western and Greek government support for Israeli actions. “The Greek people will not remain silent,” the group declared, according to Israel Hayom.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) also issued a harsh statement on Tuesday, blasting Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz for condemning pro-Palestinian graffiti in Athens. The party described Katz's comments as "vile" and criticized the Greek government for its close ties with Israel, calling it a "key advocate for Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people."

Public anger toward Israel’s actions in Gaza has been growing worldwide. Israel’s military offensive, launched on October 7, 2023, has drawn intense criticism for its scale and humanitarian toll. More than 61,000 Palestinians — nearly half of them women and children — have reportedly been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The situation in Gaza has escalated into a full-blown humanitarian crisis, with the enclave facing widespread destruction and looming famine. Calls for an immediate ceasefire from the international community have so far been rejected by Israeli leadership.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a separate genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The evacuation of embassy personnel in Athens marks the latest sign of diplomatic fallout and rising tensions surrounding Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

News.Az