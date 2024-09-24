Israel, Hezbollah renew strikes as Lebanon death toll nears 560 -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes once again, with the death toll from extensive Israeli bombardments on Lebanon reaching nearly 560 people.

The death toll in southern #Lebanon from #Israeli attacks has risen to 558, with 1,835 injured, the country's health ministry said pic.twitter.com/yEymj9lVrf — News.Az (@news_az) September 24, 2024

Thousands of individuals have fled southern Lebanon as both sides edge closer to an all-out war, News.Az reports, citing foreign media Displaced families slept in shelters hastily set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. With hotels quickly booked to capacity or rooms priced beyond the means of many families, those who did not find shelter slept in their cars, in parks or along the seaside.In the eastern city of Baalbek, the state-run National News Agency reported that lines formed at bakeries and gas stations as residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of strikes on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the border crossing with Syria saw massive traffic jams as a result of people escaping from Lebanon to the neighboring country.The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched missiles overnight at eight sites in Israel, including an explosives factory in Zichron, 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the border.The Israeli military said Tuesday morning that 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, setting fires and damaging buildings. Military officials said they carried out dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, including on a cell that fired rockets overnight, and that tanks and artillery struck targets near the border.Galilee Medical Center, a northern Israel hospital, said that two patients arrived with minor head injuries from a rocket falling near their car. Several others were being treated for light wounds from running to shelters and traffic accidents when alarms sounded.The renewed exchange came after Monday's barrages racked up the highest death toll in any single day in Lebanon since Israel and Hezbollah fought a bruising monthlong war in 2006.

News.Az