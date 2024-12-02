Israel intensifies bombardment across Gaza with widespread attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued overnight, with reports of widespread attacks across the coastal enclave.

In the north, Israeli forces blew up buildings in the besieged Jabalia refugee camp and launched artillery attacks on nearby Beit Lahiya.Additional Israeli shelling was also reported in Abasan al-Kabira in southern Khan Younis. The Wafa news agency, citing witnesses, described the shelling as indiscriminate and said the residents feared that the attacks were a prelude to a new ground incursion in the area.Israeli attacks were also reported in the central Nuseirat refugee camp as well as the northern Gaza Strip.On October 7, 2023, militants from Hamas, a Gaza-based Palestinian radical group, launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, targeting border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described the attack as retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. In response, Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza and has conducted airstrikes on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Clashes have also erupted in the West Bank.

News.Az