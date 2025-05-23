Yandex metrika counter

Israel intercepts another missile fired from Yemen

Israel intercepts another missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli army has intercepted a rocket fired from Yemen towards the Jewish state, it said.

"After the air raid sirens sounded in several areas of Israel some time ago, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An air alert was announced. There is no information about the effects of the strike.


