+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza early Saturday, as the United Nations warned that famine has plunged the enclave into a “real child survival crisis.”

Four children were among those killed in the latest bombardment, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported. At least two more people also died from starvation in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from malnutrition to 273 — including 112 children, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The UN’s children’s agency UNICEF said it is already “too late” for many in Gaza, with widespread hunger, disease, and displacement leaving families in desperate conditions. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the situation in Gaza City as one of “starvation, disease and death” amid Israel’s intensified military campaign.

The war, now in its 11th month, has killed at least 62,263 Palestinians and wounded more than 157,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed during the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, when more than 200 were also taken captive.

News.Az