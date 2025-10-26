Israel kills two Hezbollah members in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army launched strikes in two different areas of Lebanon to eliminate two members of the Shiite organization Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing the TASS.

"The IDF struck in Lebanon's Bekaa region to kill terrorist Ali Hussein al-Musawi, who was involved in arms smuggling for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and was responsible for purchasing and supplying weapons from Syria to Lebanon. The IDF also struck terrorist Abdu Mahmoud al-Said in the Naqoura region of southern Lebanon. The terrorist was a local representative of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and as part of his duties, he was responsible for liaising with residents of the region on financial and military matters," the statement read.

The press service noted that the activities of those killed "constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon."

News.Az