Israel launches airstrikes in S. Syria amid rising border tensions

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes overnight on southern Syria, targeting military positions in Quneitra and Daraa provinces, following reports of a projectile launched from western Daraa toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, explosions rocked the city of Quneitra and the countryside around Daraa, with loud blasts heard across Izraa, Tel al-Mal, and Tel al-Sha'ar.

The observatory said the strikes reportedly hit the 175th Regiment base and other strategic locations.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in an already fragile region, representing one of several incidents this week following months of relative quiet.

The observatory said the Israeli response followed the firing of a single projectile toward Israeli territory, a claim the foreign affairs authorities said in a statement it could not confirm.

"We have not verified the origin of the reported fire toward the Israeli side," the Syrian statement said, adding that "there are parties who seek to destabilize the region for their own benefit."

The statement reiterated that Syria "did not and will not pose a threat to any side in the region," affirming that its priority in the south is to reassert state authority and disarm non-state actors.

Earlier in the night, Israeli drone activity was reported over the Yarmouk Basin, a rugged area long considered a stronghold for militant groups. The observatory noted that this week's strikes mark the first artillery fire from southern Syria toward Israel since the collapse of the former regime in December.

The escalation has renewed concerns of a broader conflict. Since January, Israel has launched at least 56 strikes on Syrian territory, according to the observatory, including airstrikes and ground assaults, primarily targeting weapons depots, militia outposts, and command centers.

In its statement on Tuesday night, Syria's foreign affairs authorities condemned the latest Israeli bombardment, calling it a "blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty" and warning that the attacks would only "deepen regional instability at a time when de-escalation is urgently needed."

It called on the international community to hold Israel accountable and support efforts to restore calm and security to Syria and the wider region.

