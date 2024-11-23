Israel launches massive airstrikes on central Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes on central Beirut, reportedly claiming several lives.

An eight-story residential building in the Basta district was completely destroyed by five missiles, News.Az reports, citing Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) The Lebanese health ministry has confirmed four deaths and 23 injuries from the strikes.The Israeli military has yet to comment on the reported strikes as of early Saturday.In recent months, Israeli air strikes have killed several top Hezbollah members in Beirut, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began a major offensive against Hezbollah in September, carrying out air strikes and also sending troops into southern Lebanon.The hostilities escalated after the Iran-backed Hezbollah fired repeated salvoes of rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas, the Palestinian group that carried out the deadly 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

News.Az