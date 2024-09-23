Israel prepares for possible ground offensive amid rising tensions with Hezbollah – media

Israel prepares for possible ground offensive amid rising tensions with Hezbollah – media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military sources suggest that Israel is preparing for a ground offensive aimed at creating a buffer zone just north of its border, as tensions with Hezbollah escalate.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have redeployed a second division from Gaza to the northern front in anticipation of the potential operation, News.Az reports, citing The Economist. Although hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified, the conflict has not yet escalated into a full-scale war. Both sides have yet to fully deploy their military capabilities. Hezbollah has refrained from launching large-scale missile attacks, including long-range strikes on key civilian and military targets in central Israel. Ground incursions into Israeli territory have also been limited.In response, Israel's strategy could involve a broader bombing campaign aimed at Hezbollah's missile network, including launch sites situated in civilian areas. As a last resort, Israel may consider targeting civilian infrastructure to turn the Lebanese population against Hezbollah, a group that many Lebanese already resent for its ongoing conflict with Israel.However, during a recent visit to the border, an immediate invasion did not appear imminent. Combat units were conducting training over the Sabbath at bases in the north, but had yet to gather in staging areas near the border. “The plans for a ground invasion are ready,” stated one reserve officer involved in the preparations. “But we’re still a way off from having the sufficient forces here to carry them out.”The timing of Israel's latest military steps reveals divisions within its upper military and political ranks. Some officials advocate for a quicker escalation, arguing that Israel should capitalise on the current disarray within Hezbollah to degrade a larger portion of its military capabilities and secure territory. Conversely, more cautious generals, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, prefer the ongoing, measured approach, hoping it will encourage Hezbollah to reconsider its stance and withdraw.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured residents of northern Israel that their safety is a priority. “Our goals are clear, and our actions speak for themselves,” he insists, as the situation remains tense on the border.

News.Az