Israel preparing for 3rd lockdown

Israel is preparing for a third lockdown after the most daily COVID-19 infections were registered since October, national health authorities warned on Tuesday.

The government is discussing a nationwide nighttime lockdown which would be imposed over the holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, and would likely end on January 2. Commenting on the plans, Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy said: "The nighttime curfew will not permit any substantial movement, certainly not from one city to another or from one neighborhood to another."

Earlier, Israel reported 1,837 daily COVID-19 infections, leading its total virus tally since the start of the pandemic to 347,331.

(c) Teletrader

News.Az