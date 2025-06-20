Israel preparing to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, with or without US support – media

Israel is preparing to potentially strike Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility within days, whether or not the United States joins the operation, according to two Israeli security officials.

The two sources still viewed joint action alongside the United States as the most likely scenario, within 48-72 hours at most, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

An attack could be underway as early Friday night, the sources added, but Israel is also weighing going it alone to avoid losing the military advantage it has gained this week.

“In order for us to force Iran into concessions it would otherwise not make, and to bring it back to the negotiating table, this is the only way; we need the US to take action," an Israeli intelligence source told Iran International on condition of anonymity.

"We need Trump to do this within the next two to three days," one source added. "Trump is extremely unpredictable right now though, so anything could happen.”

Buried deep underground, the Fordow nuclear enrichment facility has remained untouched so far in the ongoing Israeli military campaign which appeared to take Iran by surprise in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The window of opportunity to knock out the site was closing, the second Israeli security source said, and Israel had been planning for an attack for months.

“Until now the IDF (Israeli military) has opened up the flight path to Iran and the skies are open but that will be for a limited time, it can’t go on indefinitely,” he told Iran International on condition of anonymity.

“Therefore, if America decides to get involved, it has to be a decision made as fast as possible otherwise the opportunity will be missed.”

As the war begins to impact the global economy, including the soaring price of oil, the source said world powers could quickly lose patience with the conflict.

“There are economic issues at stake, so for example if oil prices spike, then these countries could be involved due to their own economic interests. So in general, America has to take this opportunity within 48-72 hours.”

The reach and strength of Israel's bombers are more limited compared to their American peers, making an attack on Fordow by Israeli forces alone more complex.

“Israel doesn’t have the heavy B-52 capabilities to drop a 14-ton bomb to penetrate the heart of the Iranian atomic sites that have to be destroyed,” the security source said.

Israel’s F-15s travel nearly 2,000 kilometers with far smaller payloads of around 400 kilograms, the source added. "Do the math. America could do that mission within a few days, but for us, it would be a much longer, more complex operation."

