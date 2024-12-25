Israel ready to provide aid to Azerbaijan following AZAL plane crash

Israel ready to provide aid to Azerbaijan following AZAL plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek has affirmed his country’s readiness to provide assistance to Azerbaijan following an AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Deek on Wednesday took to X to express his condolences over an Azerbaijani passenger place crash.“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash today. We pray for the recovery of the survivors. On behalf of the people of Israel offer our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” he said.“The embassy of Israel is in touch with the relevant authorities and we stand ready to provide any assistance necessary. May the souls of the victims rest in peace,” the diplomat added.

News.Az