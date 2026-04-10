LeBron, Bronny James make NBA history with first son-to-father assist - VIDEO

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LeBron James and Bronny James have added another historic chapter to their on-court journey—becoming the first father-son duo in NBA history to complete a son-to-father assist.

The milestone moment came during the Los Angeles Lakers’s 119–103 win over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Late in the first quarter, Bronny made a key defensive play, stealing the ball before pushing it ahead to his father. LeBron took over from there—driving forward and finishing the fast break with a powerful, uncontested dunk.

The sequence marked the first time in NBA history that a son officially assisted his father in a game.

This isn’t the first milestone for the James duo. On March 27, they recorded the league’s first father-to-son assist during a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

THE FIRST-EVER SON-TO-FATHER ASSIST IN NBA HISTORY!



BRONNY BOUNCES IT.

LEBRON SLAMS IT. https://t.co/I3ILyCR1L3 pic.twitter.com/xaMFaVHjL5 — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2026

That play saw LeBron draw defenders before passing to Bronny, who calmly knocked down a three-pointer—another moment that underscored their unique chemistry.

Later in Thursday’s game, the pair continued to impress, with LeBron assisting Bronny on another three-point shot.

LeBron delivered a standout performance, finishing with 26 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in just 32 minutes. He shot efficiently from the field and played a key role in controlling the game.

Bronny also made his impact felt, recording 10 points, three assists, and two steals while showing confidence and composure on both ends of the court.

News.Az