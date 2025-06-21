Israel renews strikes on multiple Iranian cities

The Israeli military said it has attacked unmanned aerial vehicle depots and weapons depot in Bandar Abbas area in southern Iran.
Israeli media reports said an Iranian naval base in Bandar Abbas has also been targeted by the Israeli air force.
A fresh series of Israeli airstrikes has reportedly struck numerous cities throughout Iran, according to eyewitnesses.
The attacks span a wide geographic area, hitting southern cities such as Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and Marvdasht; northern locations including Tabriz, Salmas, and Babol; western cities Sanandaj and Kermanshah; as well as central urban centers Tehran, Qom, and Isfahan, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
The Israeli military said it has attacked unmanned aerial vehicle depots and weapons depot in Bandar Abbas area in southern Iran.
Israeli media reports said an Iranian naval base in Bandar Abbas has also been targeted by the Israeli air force.