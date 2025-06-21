Israel renews strikes on multiple Iranian cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fresh series of Israeli airstrikes has reportedly struck numerous cities throughout Iran, according to eyewitnesses.

The attacks span a wide geographic area, hitting southern cities such as Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and Marvdasht; northern locations including Tabriz, Salmas, and Babol; western cities Sanandaj and Kermanshah; as well as central urban centers Tehran, Qom, and Isfahan, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

