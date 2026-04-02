IDF confirms no injuries after Iran missile salvo at northern Israel
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Source: Anadolu Agency
No injuries or impacts are reported following Iran’s latest ballistic fire on northern Israel, in the fourth attack since midnight, according the IDF, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
One of the small number of missiles carried a cluster bomb warhead, according to the IDF.
By Nijat Babayev