Iran's IRGC claims strike on Oracle data center in Dubai
- 02 Apr 2026 23:32
- 03 Apr 2026 09:07
- 1053556
- Middle East
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Source: Reuters
The navy command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched an attack on a data center belonging to the US technology firm Oracle in Dubai.
Earlier, the IRGC said it had targeted an Amazon cloud computing center in Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.