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Iran's IRGC claims strike on Oracle data center in Dubai

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Iran's IRGC claims strike on Oracle data center in Dubai
Source: Reuters

The navy command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched an attack on a data center belonging to the US technology firm Oracle in Dubai.

Earlier, the IRGC said it had targeted an Amazon cloud computing center in Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.


News.Az 

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