Israel reopens for vaccinated tourists: ministry

Israel began on Monday allowing vaccinated tourists to enter the country for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel in March 2020, Xinhua reports.

So far, the entry of non-Israeli citizens into Israel has been permitted only in exceptional cases, including a limited number of tourist groups.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, from now on, entry will be allowed to those who have not stayed in a country defined as "red" with high morbidity during the two weeks prior to arrival in Israel.

The visitors must be vaccinated with one of eight vaccine brands against the virus, which are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Covishield and SputniK-V vaccines.

Travelers recovered from the virus will also be permitted to enter Israel if they present a certificate that could be digitally verified by the ministry's systems.

In addition, every traveler will be required to present a negative result of a coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Israel and fill out and submit an entry statement.

The ministry noted that the outline is only valid for entry through Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.

All arrivals will also have to undergo another coronavirus test at the Israeli airport and enter quarantine for up to 24 hours until the result is received.

