Israel reviewing Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel is evaluating Hamas’ reply to a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, which would also involve the release of half of the Israeli hostages still held in the enclave, two officials said on Tuesday.

The proposal, advanced by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, includes the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, an unspecified number of women and minors, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces controlling roughly 75% of Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hamas has additionally requested the release of hundreds of Gaza detainees and increased humanitarian aid. Qatar described the deal as a potential “pathway to a comprehensive agreement to end the war.”

Negotiations had previously stalled in late July over specific details, and Israel’s planned offensive to seize Gaza City has escalated tensions. Fighting continues on the ground, with Israeli gunfire, tank shelling, and airstrikes killing at least 20 Palestinians on Tuesday, according to Gaza health officials.

Tanks captured the Zeitoun suburb on Gaza City’s eastern outskirts and continued shelling nearby Sabra, trapping dozens of residents in their homes. Meanwhile, thousands of civilians have fled conflict zones, fearing further violence.

In Israel, tens of thousands of protesters recently rallied, demanding an agreement to halt the fighting and secure the release of hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene discussions on the ceasefire proposal, with a response anticipated within the next two days, according to a Palestinian source close to the talks.

