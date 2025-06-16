Israel's Knesset approves extension of state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a confidential briefing on the war with Iran, lawmakers in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee unanimously voted to approve the nationwide state of emergency declared by Defense Minister Israel Katz, which the cabinet extended until the end of the month on Sunday.

Members of the committee were briefed by representatives of the National Security Council, Military Intelligence and the IDF Operations Directorate, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

On Tuesday, the committee will hold another confidential session with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

News.Az