Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to their recent attacks against Israel.

In its post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) informed that the targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil, News.Az reports.“Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias, in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation,” it noted.The IDF reiterated its determination to continue operating at any distance—near or far—against all threats to the citizens of the State of Israel.

