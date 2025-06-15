Israel strikes Iranian Foreign Ministry building -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has struck a building belonging to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, News.Az informs via Deputy Foreign Minister Said Khatibzade social media account.

"Israel carried out a deliberate and ruthless attack on one of the buildings of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, located directly opposite the Institute for Political and International Studies. Several civilians were injured, including a number of my colleagues," he wrote.

All victims were taken to hospital.

News.Az