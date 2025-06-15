Yandex metrika counter

Israel strikes Iranian Foreign Ministry building -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Israel strikes Iranian Foreign Ministry building -VIDEO
Source: Anadolu

Israel has struck a building belonging to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, News.Az informs via Deputy Foreign Minister Said Khatibzade social media account.

"Israel carried out a deliberate and ruthless attack on one of the buildings of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, located directly opposite the Institute for Political and International Studies. Several civilians were injured, including a number of my colleagues," he wrote.

All victims were taken to hospital.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      