Israel strikes Iranian Foreign Ministry building -VIDEO
- 15 Jun 2025 23:48
Source: Anadolu
Israel has struck a building belonging to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, News.Az informs via Deputy Foreign Minister Said Khatibzade social media account.
"Israel carried out a deliberate and ruthless attack on one of the buildings of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, located directly opposite the Institute for Political and International Studies. Several civilians were injured, including a number of my colleagues," he wrote.
All victims were taken to hospital.